Employee and his relatives murder fashion designer, her servant in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Nov 15: A tailor confessed to having killed his employer - a fashion designer and her servant at the house in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday.

After the murder was reported, the Delhi Police arrested three people in the connection with the case.

"All 3 accused have confessed to their crime. One of accused Rahul Anwar was a tailor at deceased fashion designer's workshop. He committed the crime with 2 of his relatives in an attempt to loot," ANI quoted Joint CP Ajay Chaudhary as saying.

Also Read: Delhi HC extends interim relief to Rakesh Asthana till 28th Nov

The bodies of a fashion designer, Maya Lakhani and security guard Bahadur were found in a pool of blood in Vasant Kunj Enclave area.

Maya used to run a boutique in Green Park.