Fascists in control of nation: Opposition on JNU violence

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 05: Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night and claimed that it was a 'reflection of fear' that 'fascists in control of our nation' have of the students.

'The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear,' he said in a tweet.

NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 6th, 2020

'Act of impunity, can only happen with support of govt': Chidambaram

It is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students", Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government".

Mamata Banerjee tweets anout violence, stronly condemns brutality

"We strongly condemn brutality unleashed agst students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU," tweets Mamata Banerjee.

Arvind Kejriwal speaks to Delhi Lt Governor

Arvind Kejriwal speaks with Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal. He tweeted, "Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps."

MK Stalin condemns the attack at JNU

"All those who are responsible for these incidents must brought to book immediately. Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students inside the campus. DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of #CAA2019"

Nirmala Sitharaman on JNU violence

Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a JNU alumnus, described the violence as "horrifying" and asserted that the Modi government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.

"Horrifying images from JNU - the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students," tweeted Sitharaman.

Violence at JNU: 'Masked mob’ attacks students, teachers; JNUSU president injured

Amit Shah enquires about incident, tweets Office of the Home Minister

"Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon'ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible," Office of the Home Minister on twitter.

S Jaishankar tweets about attack on JNU

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweets, "Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university."