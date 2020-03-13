Farooq Abdullah’s detention revoked by Jammu and Kashmir govt after 7 months

New Delhi, Mar 13: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah who was detained post the abrogation of Article 370 under Public Safety Act, has been released from detention after over seven months in custody under the Public Safety Act or PSA, a stringent law that allows detention without trial.

He was charged under the PSA, which enables detention without trial for up to two years. He was charged with "disturbing public order" under the law, which means shorter detention of three months.

The government had made 27 charges against the former chief minister of J&K while detaining him under the PSA.

He has also been accused of violating freedom of speech by inciting violence.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, he had said that it was the Indian government and not the terrorists who had done it.

The government has also cited his speech in a political rally in which he said that the people should be ready for a mass struggle after the elections to seek freedom from India.

J&K National Conference Abdullah is the second politician to be detained under the PSA after the abrogation of Article 370. Bureaucrat turned politician, Shah Feasal was also detained under the PSA.

The Public Safety Act allows for detention up to two years in the case of persons acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State, and for administrative detention up to one year where any person is acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.