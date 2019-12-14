Farooq Abdullah to be in PSA detention for 3 more months

New Delhi, Dec 14: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended to three months.

Abdullah, a five-time Parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state.

The 81-year-old National Conference leader in detention at his Srinagar home, after being accused of having "tremendous potential to create public disorder" in the valley.

The government has made 27 charges against the former chief minister of J&K while detaining him under the PSA.

He has also been accused of violating freedom of speech by inciting violence.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, he had said that it was the Indian government and not the terrorists who had done it.

The government has also cited his speech in a political rally in which he said that the people should be ready for a mass struggle after the elections to seek freedom from India.

J&K National Conference Abdullah is the second politician to be detained under the PSA after the abrogation of Article 370.

Bureaucrat turned politician, Shah Feasal was also detained under the PSA.

The Public Safety Act allows for detention up to two years in the case of persons acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State, and for administrative detention up to one year where any person is acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.