Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP8229
CONG8427
IND31
OTH40
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG2376
BJP964
IND310
OTH212
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG2244
BJP78
BSP+63
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS088
TDP, CONG+021
AIMIM07
OTH03
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    'Message from farmers and youth, PM in paralysis,' says Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hailed the victory in three states as a victory of Congress workers, small traders, farmers, saying the there is a big responsibility for Congress party.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Courtesy: ANI news
    In a press conference at party headquarter, Rahul Gandhi said, " We are going to provide these states a vision. We are going to provide these states with a government that they can be proud of."

    Rahul Gandhi agreed that there will not be a big issue of Chief Minister face in states where Congress has won. " The ideology of SP, BSP and Congress is the same - different from that of BJP. It will be done smoothly, he said.

    "With the current situation, it is difficult for PM N Narendra Modi to win 2019. The country is not happy with Demonetization, GST and lack of jobs. Happy for what we have achieved, but had expected better results in Telangana."

    Talking about reasons for BJP's debacle in the assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said, "When PM was elected to power, he was elected on three platforms-employment, corruption and farmers. It was in people's mind that PM will fight against corruption. Now people think that PM Modi himself is corrupt."

    "BJP has an ideology, we'll fight against it and defeat them. We have defeated them today and we will do this again in 2019. But we don't want to erase anyone from the face of India, said the Congress President.

    Speaking about issues with EVMs, he said, "As far as the EVMs are concerned, there are issues with them, universally. If the people in the country are uncomfortable with the EVM, then it's a big issue which needs to be addressed."

    "But the central issue of EVM is still there, if the chip is manipulated you can affect the entire voting system, that's not possible with manual voting. This is a question that has been answered in the US and other countries, where they've said that we don't want an EVM, " he added.

