Farmers would not have been ruined had Sardar Patel been India's first PM: Narendra Modi

    Mandsaur, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that had Sardar Patel been India's first Prime Minister then the condition of the farmers would have not deteriorated to such an extent.

    "If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have become the first PM of India, then the condition of farmers that have deteriorated in their rule of 55-60 years wouldn't have happened. The farmers of our country would have been strong," he said.

    Narendra Modi

    The Prime Minister who is in Madhya Pradesh campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in the state accused the Congress of harming the interests of country's farmers with its flawed policies.

    "This generation of farmers are suffering due to the the wrong doings and wrong policies of the Congress. Even our governments are facing bad names for those things. Today, when their policies are not working, they are yelling the loudest," he added.

    "Congress manufactures and spreads lies. Indira Gandhi Ji gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' but were they able to eliminate poverty? They nationalised banks and said the poor would benefit from it, but what happened? So many people did not even have accounts," he further said.

    Mandsaur has been at the point of discussion due to the farmers protest in 2015 and 2016, which even led to the killing of 6 farmers and led to a nationwide strike distressed community.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
