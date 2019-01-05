  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Farmers vote bank for Congress, food providers for us, says PM Modi in Jharkhand

    By
    |

    Palamu, Jan 5: With an eye on five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone of various development projects in Palamu.

    Narendra Modi

    Attacking the Congress on farm loan waiver, PM Modi said that "Farmers are a vote bank for Congress, and for us, farmers are our food providers. This is the difference between Congress and BJP."

    PM Narendra Modi said that unlike previous governments, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has not been named after any particular prime minister.

    "We didn't make Narendra Modi Awas Yojana, we didn't make NaMo Awas Yojana, we didn't make Raghubar Das Awas Yojana, we made Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that the next PM can take the work forward."

    "There wouldn't have been a need for farmers to take loans had the previous Congress governments completed the projects that were meant to benefit farmers. First they forced farmers to take loans, now they're misleading them in the name of loan waivers," he said.

    The Rs 2,391.36 crore Mandal dam that will provide irrigation to 19,604 hectare in Palamau and Garhwa districts. The Mandal dam, work on which began in 1972, but has been stalled since 1993, will be built on North Koel river under Barwadih block in Latehar district.

    It said foundation stone will also be laid for the Sone canal pipeline irrigation project worth Rs 1,169.28 crore, benefiting Garhwa district.

    Four other projects for which the foundation stones will be laid are: renovation and lining work of Bater Vier Irrigation Project, renovation of Bain Banki Reservoir Project, renovation and lining work of Anjanva Reservoir Project and renovation and lining work for Brahmani irrigation project (in Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum district).

    Read more about:

    jharkhand narendra modi 2019 lok sabha elections

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue