YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers' tractor rally allowed to enter Delhi under strict vigil

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws have received conditional nod from the Delhi Police to hold their tractor rally on the Republic Day.

    File photo
    File photo

    "Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade," the Delhi Police said this evening, declaring that the tractor rally will begin after the day's traditional big parade on Rajpath, which terminates at the iconic Red Fort.

    "For the security arrangements of the tractor rally, we will be providing required Police deployment realising that there are elements of threat to create disturbance in the rally," said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest delhi republic day

    Story first published: Sunday, January 24, 2021, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X