Farmers' tractor rally allowed to enter Delhi under strict vigil

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 24: The farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws have received conditional nod from the Delhi Police to hold their tractor rally on the Republic Day. The rally will be held from Delhi''s three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- and adequate security will be provided to it, police said.

"Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade," the Delhi Police said this evening, declaring that the tractor rally will begin after the day's traditional big parade on Rajpath, which terminates at the iconic Red Fort.

"For the security arrangements of the tractor rally, we will be providing required Police deployment realising that there are elements of threat to create disturbance in the rally," said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Sunday issued a circular regarding the security arrangements for the tractor rally by protesting farmers that will be held after the Republic Day celebration on Tuesday.

The circular said that all officers and personnel as well as CAPF and any other force deployed for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements should be made aware and be prepared that they will be required for law and order arrangements immediately after the official celebration is over.

Arrangements of lunch for police personnel should be made and they be kept in readiness at their points of duty under the charge of their respective zonal/sector officers, it said.

The officers should also ensure adequate rest after the Republic Day celebration arrangements and should remain in ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangements in connection with the ''kisan tractor rally'' on Tuesday, the circular said.

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre''s three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed.

The farmers had earlier announced that they will hold a peaceful tractor parade on Republic Day as a mark of their protest against the farm laws.