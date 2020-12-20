Farmers to observe relay hunger strike on Monday; Haryana toll plazas to be blocked

Will decide next course of action in 2-3 days: Protesting farmers

New Delhi, Dec 20: Farmer Unions protesting against Centre's farm law have announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike tomorrow and issued a call to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme on November 27.

"Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here," Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border.

He also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites.

Announcing the next move, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference along with Yadav and Dalewala, said that farmers protesting the new agri laws will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23 and "we request people to not cook lunch for a day"

"On December 27, during Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat. We would appeal to everyone to beat 'thali' at their homes till the time he speaks during the program," he added.