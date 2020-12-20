Farmers in Punjab, Haryana pay homage to those who died during agitation against Centre's farm laws

Farmers to observe relay hunger strike on Monday; Bang ‘thalis’ during PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: Farmer Unions protesting against Centre's farm law have announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike tomorrow and issued a call to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme on November 27.

"Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here," Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border.

He also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites.

Announcing the next move, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana pay homage to those who died during agitation against Centre's farm laws

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference along with Yadav and Dalewala, said that farmers protesting the new agri laws will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23 and "we request people to not cook lunch for a day"

"On December 27, during Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat. We would appeal to everyone to beat 'thali' at their homes till the time he speaks during the program," he added.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the legislations be repealed.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The three farm laws, enacted in September, have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.