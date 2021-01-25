Farmers to march towards Parliament from different locations on Budget day on February 1

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: Farmer leader Darshan Pal, who heads the Krantikari Kisan Union, said that on February 1, farmers will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations.

"We will march towards Parliament on foot from different locations on the budget day on February 1. As far as tomorrow''s tractor rally is concerned, it will give the government an idea of our strength and they will know the agitation is not just limited to Haryana or Punjab but it is an agitation of whole of the country," he said.

Every march or protest will be peaceful as the movement has been so far, he said.

"The farmers who have come for the tractor parade will not go back now and will join the protest. The agitation will continue till our demands met. Our stand remains the same," Pal told a press conference, sharing the farmers' plans to intensify the protest.

To maintain law and order during the farmers'' tractor parade, thousands of security personnel have been already deployed at several border points.

Farmer leaders have appealed to those participating in the tractor parade to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.

"No one should carry any weapon or drink alcohol. Banners carrying inciting messages are not allowed," a farmer leader said.

Those starting from the Singhu border will traverse Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Bawana, Qutabgarh, Auchandi border and Kharkhoda toll plaza. The entire route will be 63 kilometers long.

The 62-km long second route, starting from the Tikri border, will pass through Nagloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda border and Rohtak bypass and Asoda toll plaza, the farmer leaders said.

Tractors starting from Ghazipur will drive through Apsara border, Hapur road and Lal Kuan. Covering 68 kilometers, it is the longest route for the march.

The farmer leaders will be on the frontline in their cars.

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.