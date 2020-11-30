Farmers to make 'crucial announcements', may meet Amit Shah tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 30: Protesting farmers at Singhu border which connects Delhi and Haryana will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm today.

In a press release, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said, "Crucial announcements with regards to the ongoing Farmers' Movement to he made by the leaders of various Kisan Sangathan today at 4:30 PM at the Singhu Border."

"We spoke with Amit Shah on the phone. We told him we don't want any conditions. All farmer unions will hold a meeting tomorrow afternoon. A delegation will meet with government officials tomorrow. Agitation will continue till our demands are met," said Farmer leader Buta Singh.

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre's new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital.