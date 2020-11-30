Amit Shah likely to hold talks with farmers in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 30: Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet the protesting farmers in Delhi tomorrow, after their repeated request for an unconditional meeting with the government against the Centre's new agriculture reform laws.

"We spoke with Amit Shah on the phone. We told him we don't want any conditions. All farmer unions will hold a meeting tomorrow afternoon. A delegation will meet with government officials tomorrow. Agitation will continue till our demands are met," said Farmer leader Buta Singh.

Rejecting the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground, the farmers who are protesting at Delhi's borders for four days against the new farm laws on Sunday said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital.

The Centre has on several occasions has requested farmers to call off their strike and come for discussion, with Union Minister making such appeals.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had a few days back said the Centre was ready to hold talks with farmers anytime, and appealed to them to call off their agitation and come for discussion.

After the farm reform bills were passed in monsoon session of parliament, Singh on behalf of the government held deliberations with various stake holders of the farm sector.

Delhi Police placed concrete barriers and enhanced security at the Ghazipur border with UP as the number of protesting farmers swelled there while thousands more remained at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth day Monday to protest against the Centre's agricultural reform laws. Security was stepped up after farmers threatened to block more highways connecting the national capital.