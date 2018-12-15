Farmers suffer whenever Congress in power: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with booth level workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. During the interaction, the Prime Minister lauded the culture of Tamil Nadu and said Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the history of mankind.

"We have successfully addressed issue of inflation which hurts middle class. Consistently high inflation, was hurting citizens under previous govt. In comparison, our govt has kept inflation on a tight leash," he said via video conference.

Modi interacted with booth level workers of Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem.

"BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. BJP believes that India can only develop when North, South, East and West all develop," the PM said.

Modi said when it comes to national security, the morale of the forces is important. "Among the first things that we did after coming to power, we have conveyed to the soldiers that we value them. The soldier who is standing at the border knows that the country is standing behind him," he said.

He said Congess does only lip service to farmers but ignore their well-being, adding that whenever the grand old party is in power the farmers suffer.

"If there is one party that understands agriculture issues and will always hear farmers and resolve their issues, it is BJP..In a historic step, the MSP has been increased to ensure that that farmers get at least 150% of the cost of production," he said.