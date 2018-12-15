  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Farmers suffer whenever Congress in power: Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with booth level workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. During the interaction, the Prime Minister lauded the culture of Tamil Nadu and said Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the history of mankind.

    "We have successfully addressed issue of inflation which hurts middle class. Consistently high inflation, was hurting citizens under previous govt. In comparison, our govt has kept inflation on a tight leash," he said via video conference.

    PM Modi

    Modi interacted with booth level workers of Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem.

    "BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. BJP believes that India can only develop when North, South, East and West all develop," the PM said.

    Modi said when it comes to national security, the morale of the forces is important. "Among the first things that we did after coming to power, we have conveyed to the soldiers that we value them. The soldier who is standing at the border knows that the country is standing behind him," he said.

    He said Congess does only lip service to farmers but ignore their well-being, adding that whenever the grand old party is in power the farmers suffer.

    "If there is one party that understands agriculture issues and will always hear farmers and resolve their issues, it is BJP..In a historic step, the MSP has been increased to ensure that that farmers get at least 150% of the cost of production," he said.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi congress tamil nadu

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 18:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue