Farmers, soldiers, youth: Opposition opposes for the sake of opposing says PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: Some people are opposing farm bills just for the sake of opposition, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said. These persons are not with our farmers, not with the youth or the jawans, the PM also said.

Those opposing the farm bills are against the farmers and they want middlemen to flourish the PM also said. These persons are opposing the farm bills as yet another source of earning black money has been closed, the PM said.

On the surgical strikes, the PM said that four years back around this time, the country's breave hearts carried out surgical strikes and destroyed bases of terror. However the opposition were demanding evidence of the same. By opposing the surgical strikes, they have cleared their intention before the country, the PM further added.

PM Modi inaugurates six mega projects in Uttarakhand under 'Namami Gange Mission'

When the world was celebrating International Yoga Day, under India's initiative, they were opposing Yoga in India. When the Statue of Unity was being unveiled they opposed. None of their tall leaders have visited the Statue of Unity till date, PM Modi further added.