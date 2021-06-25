Farmers to gherao all Raj Bhavans across country on June 26

Farmers set to observe ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day’ on June 26

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of several farmer unions, will observe June 26 as "Save Agriculture and Save Democracy Day" to mark seven months of their ongoing agitation against the Centre's agri laws and the 46th year of Emergency.

Farmers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points are gearing up for June 26 and they will observe it as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day', it said in a statement.

"Preparations are underway for marking June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day' all over the country," said the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions which is spearheading the stir against the central laws enacted in September last year.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November demanding that the legislations be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

"A large convoy of protestors has left Ganganagar in Rajasthan today for the Shahjahanpur border, led by Grameen Kisan Mazdoor Samiti (GKS). Similarly, farmers from Bagpat and Saharanpur are expected at Ghazipur border, led by BKU (Tikait)," the statement said.

Framers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, the central government has maintained the laws are pro-farmer.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 14:11 [IST]