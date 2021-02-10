Farmers protests: 'Rail Roko' on February 18 for 4 hours

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 10: Protesting farmers on Wednesday have announced a four-hour nationwide rail blockade naming 'Rail Roko' from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18 as they renewed their strategy to intensify their agitation.

Farmers' agitation also included a candle march and 'mashaal juloos' (torch marches) on February 14 in the memory of those killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a press release.

Also, they have decided to free all road toll plazas in Rajasthan starting February 12.

The protesting farmers have also decided to show solidarity on the birth anniversary of Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram on February 16.

Earlier this month, the protesting farmers had observed a three-hour road blockade to press their demand of repealing the three laws.

The announcements by the protesting unions comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government and Parliament have great respect for farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm laws.

The prime minister made it clear that those who want to continue with the old agriculture marketing system can continue doing so.

Replying in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi staunchly defended the three contentious farms laws and attacked the opposition for "misleading" farmers, saying those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a "well-planned strategy" as they are unable to digest that people can see the truth.