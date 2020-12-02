Farmers' protests: Protesters try to remove barricades at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad; Top developments

New Delhi, Dec 02: In what comes as a recent development, the meeting between farmer bodies and government remained non-conclusive on Tuesday. According to reports, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the meeting with farmer unions was "good" and that the government had asked agitating farmers to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday so that they could be taken up during the fourth round of meeting on December 3.

Top developments of the farmers' protest as follows:

1. Delhi Police blocked the borders of the national capital and sealed the entry points with heavy police deployment. According to agency reports, Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh have also been closed for precautionary measures.

2. On Tuesday, Union Minister VK Singh alleged that opposition leaders and those receiving commission for agitation were behind the protests in the national capital.

3. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an estranged ally of the BJP, continued to attack the government over the farm bills. "This shows how little does BJP know about the strength, stamina and staying power of our brave farmers," senior Akali leaders S Balwinder Singh Bhunder said.

4. Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot and AAP leader Atishi extended support to the agitating farmers and said that the Centre should accept all the demands made by the farmers as they are genuine.