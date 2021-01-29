It is time to take sides: Rahul Gandhi tweets as protests weaken at Delhi borders

Farmers protests: Manish Sisodia to visit Ghazipur Border, Chadha to Singhu

New Delhi, Jan 29: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha will pay a visit to Ghazipur and Singhu border respectively on Friday to meet the farmers and to ensure proper arrangements are made for them, the party said.

The situation on Thursday was tense at the Ghazipur border as hundreds of security personnel in anti-riot gears were deployed after the administration imposed 144 in and around the area.

Notably, Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, had requested CM Kejriwal to arrange water and other basic facilities for farmers after alleging that the administration deprived them of basic civic facilities and has cut power and water supply.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait said the protesting farmers will not move from Ghazipur site. "We will not move from here. We will commit suicide but won't end protest until the farm bills are repealed," he said.

While the Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate by Thursday midnight, failing which they would be removed, the UP government has ordered all its DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all farmers' protests in the state.

The central government has also extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till February 4 to maintain law and order situation in Ghaziabad in view of the protests. Their deployment was till January 28.