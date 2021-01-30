Farmers protests: Internet suspended at Delhi borders

Farmers' Protest: Man who attacked cop with sword on R-Day, 43 others arrested

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Union Home Ministry has on Saturday temporarily suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders and its adjoining areas from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31.

The order stated that it is to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency".

The services have been suspended as the crowd supporting the protesting farmers continued to swell at the Ghazipur border.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Muzaffarnagar are likely to march towards Ghazipur border to extend their support to the farmers.

Meanwhile, all India Kisan Sabha is observing a day's fast beginning at 10:30 am at Delhi's ITO, even as Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to the protesting farmers to attend the meeting with the Centre and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Farmer outfits start mobilising peasants in Punjab, Haryana to join protest sites on Delhi borders

Heavy security deployment, including personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF) in anti-riot gears and civil police, was made at the Ghazipur border protest site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police said to and fro movement on the National Highway 24 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway) has been closed.

A day earlier, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) supporters stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site where security force in large numbers was re-deployed.

On a call of the BKU, more farmers from western Uttar Pradesh districts such as Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Bulandshahr reached the UP Gate by early morning to join the stir, even as the security forces at the protest site thinned out overnight.