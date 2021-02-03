Farmers' Protest: Rakesh Tikait slams Delhi Police, accuses them them of conspiracy behind R-Day violence

Farmers’ protests have caused inconvenience to residents: Centre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: The Ministry of Home Affairs has told Parliament that the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders have caused inconvenience to the residents of the national capital as well as the neighbouring states.

Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, while replying to an unscarred question said that in any agitation there is financial loss incurred by the people and the governments.

Farmers' protest sites at Delhi's borders turned into fortresses Monday as police beefed up security and strengthened barricades.

Farmers' Protest: Rakesh Tikait slams Delhi Police, accuses them them of conspiracy behind R-Day violence

Workers under the watch of police personnel hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles.

Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

Protesters have been pouring in as the Bharatiya Kisan Union members and its leader Rakesh Tikait have stayed pitched at Ghazipur's UP Gate, occupying a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut highway since November last year.