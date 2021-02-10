YouTube
    Farmers protesting against three agri laws not summoned by NIA: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that the protesting farmers who are agitating against newly enacted three agri laws were not summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

    farmers

    In a written reply in the Lower House on whether the NIA summoned the agitating farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, "No Sir".

    According to reports, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and two more Rajya Sabha MPs had asked the question.

    Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is all set to visit politically crucial Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to attend a 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Saharanpur district.

    Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to take part in the kisan mahapanchayat at Chilkhana as part of Congress' outreach campaign 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'

    During her visit, Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to offer prayers at Shakumbhra Devi Temple. She is also expected to meet farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13.

    Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points of the national capital for over two months, demanding repeal of three agriculture laws.

    Read more about:

    farmers protest nia rajya sabha

