    Farmers protest: Yet to receive proposal of talks from farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Agriculture Minister N S Tomar today said that they have not yet received any reply from the farmers. He said that the government's proposal has been rejected by the farmers.

    Narendra Singh Tomar

    ''Our proposal is with them (farmers), they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them. We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal,'' Tomar said.

    ''We are yet to receive a proposal of talks from them. We are ready as soon as we receive a proposal from them,'' he further said.

    X