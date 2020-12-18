Farmers' Protest: These laws were not brought overnight, says PM Modi

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed farmers in Madhya Pradesh through a video link. More than 23,000 villages in the state were said to be listening to the address, which comes amid a massive agitations near Delhi against three central laws.

On Thursday, the government released an eight-page letter reiterating its commitment to resolve the deadlock on farm laws.

In the letter, which was released after a party meeting that was attended by its key leaders such as Union minister Amit Shah, his cabinet colleagues Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Tomar and party chief JP Nadda, the government spoke of keeping communication open with the farmers, but insisted that it would not entertain any opposition agenda.

Addressing the farmers, PM Modi said, "Storage facilities and warehousing are very important in the farm sector. No matter how much effort a farmer puts in, if storage is not proper, it is a big loss. The loss is not just for the farmers, but for the entire nation."

Setting up food processing centres, warehouses, cold storages, dry storages, are important. We need to act on this now. We appeal to all to come forward and help set this up in a time-bound and fast manner. We cannot dump all the responsibility on the farmers. They already do a lot," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also said that there were a lot of talk about the new farm laws. He also said that these laws were not brought overnight. There has been a lot of thought that has gone into it.