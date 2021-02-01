Farmers' Protest: Suspension of internet service at Delhi borders extended till February 2

India

New Delhi, Feb 01: In the wake of farmers' protest, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extends the temporary suspension of internet at Delhi borders Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, till February 2, 11 pm. On January 30, the MHA had announced the suspension of internet services at the three borders, along with some adjoining areas, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws.

It is reportedly said that the decision has been taken to "maintain public safety and averting public emergency" under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

On Sunday, the Haryana government had further extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 14 districts till 5 pm on February 1 to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws.

According to an official statement, the government had extended the suspension of mobile internet services in districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 1.

"This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana. Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions," it added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision was taken in the wake of the situation which had built up following incidents of violence in the national capital on January 26.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.