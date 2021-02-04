For Quick Alerts
Farmers Protest: Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi stopped by the Police at Ghazipur border
India
New Delhi, Feb 04: A delegation of Opposition leaders including NCP MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and TMC MP Saugata Roy have reached Ghazipur border where farmers are protesting against new farm laws.
However, the delegation has been stopped by Police.
"We are on the way to meet farmers. We all support farmers, we request the government to hold talks with farmers and justice is done to them," said Supriya Sule.