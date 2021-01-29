Farmers' Protest: Social Activst Anna Hazare to begin indefinite hunger strike from January 30

New Delhi, Jan 29: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said he will begin an indefinite fast at his hometown in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar from January 30. He has also urged his supporters to protest from their respective locations.

In a press release, the social activist said, "I have been agitating for important demands of farmers for the last four years. It seems like the government is not taking proper decision on the issue of farmers. The government is not sensitive towards the farmers."

"We have kept our demands before the Central Government time and again. I have written letters to the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister five times in the last three months. Representatives of the government are discussing the matter but they haven't reached proper solution regarding the demands so far," he added.

Hazare also expressed his grief at the farmers' tractor rally that turned violent and rocked the January 26 farmers' movement in New Delhi. He also stressed the need for a 'non-violent agitation'.

Thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.