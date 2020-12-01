Farmers protest: Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi detained by Delhi police

New Delhi, Dec 01: Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi who reached Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) to join farmers' protest.

"We are daughters of farmers, we will go to support farmers' protest today. We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us," said Bilkis Dadi before joining the protest.

The 'Dadi of Shaheen Bagh' Bilkis became one of the prominent faces of the protest for her sheer resistance despite her age. She was one among the many women who sit in protest all day into the night at Shaheen Bagh.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, on the condition that they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar also joined the protesting farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border along with hundreds of his supporters and demanded that the new farms laws be withdrawn immediately.

The Dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh, who launched his political party in March this year, said, "The farmers have been fighting for their rights in this cold. These laws should be withdrawn immediately." "We extend our full support to our farmers. We are with them in this fight," he said.

Even as farmers of Punjab and Haryana continued to rally at Singhu and Tikari border entry points, scores of Uttar Pradesh farmers gathered at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Sunday morning in their bid to enter the national capital.