Farmers Protest: SC asks expert panel to submit report within 2 months

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the four-member expert committee formed to end deadlock between the central government and the protesting farmer to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting.

The panel would comprise of Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana.

The top court formed the panel for the purpose of listening to the grievances of the farmers relating to the farm laws and the views of the government and to make recommendations.

"The implementation of the three farm laws 1) Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; (2) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and (3) Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, shall stand stayed until further orders," it said while staying the implementation of controversial new farm laws.