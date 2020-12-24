Farmers' Protest: Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress MPs to Rashtrapati Bhavan today

Govt invites farmers for talks again at a time and date of the union’s choosing

New Delhi, Dec 24: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is all set to lead a delegation of party MPs on Thursday from the Vijay Chowk to the Rashtraparti Bhavan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind. According to reports, the Congress leader will submit a memorandum to the President containing two crore signatures of farmers seeking in intervention to break the impasse over the new farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi has extended support to the farmers protest against the agri reforms. Today is 29th day of the protests. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress have extended support to the farmers' demand to repeal the laws. Farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

Earlier, a delegation of opposition leaders comprising Rahul had met the President. The delegation had submitted a memorandum to Kovind seeking his intervention to break the logjam.

Meanwhile, farmer unions have asked the government not to repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but come up with a "concrete" offer in writing for the resumption of talks.