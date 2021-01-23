Farmers' Protest: Punjab, Haryana farmers to set out for tractor parade in Delhi today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 23: Several farmers from Punjab and Haryana will on Saturday set out to participate in proposed tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi. Farmers unions protesting the Centre's three farm laws had said they would go ahead with their tractor parade in Delhi on the Republic Day.

"We all are geared up for participation in a tractor parade. Our first batch will move from Khanauri (in Sangrur) and another from Dabwali (in Sirsa district)," Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Friday.

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight coronavirus: US

"Considering the kind of enthusiasm among people, more than 30,000 tractors owing allegiance to our union will be part of the parade," he said.

Tractors will carry flags of the union and posters with slogans of "Kisan Ekta Zindabad", "No Farmer No Food" and "Kaale Kannon Radd Karo", said Kokrikalan.

Kokrikalan said they will also take some trolleys to accommodate women during the tractor parade. Several women will drive tractors as part of the parade.

Many batches of farmers owing allegiance to different farm bodies will also leave for Delhi on January 24, farmer leaders said on Friday.