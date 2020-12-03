There is nothing for me to resolve: Punjab CM after meeting Amit Shah over farmers' protest

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 03: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union home minister Amit Shah over the ongoing farmers' protests in the national capital against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.

Addressing the media, Singh said talks were going on between the Centre and the farmers and there was nothing for him to resolve.

"Discussion is going on between farmers and Centre, there's nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with home minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and security of the nation," Singh said.

Coronavirus cases: India records 35,551 new COVID-19 cases in a day, caseload crosses 95 lakh-mark

Singh also announced compensation of Rs five lakh each to the families of two farmers, from the districts of Mansa and Moga respectively, who lost their lives during the ongoing protests, the Punjab chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

The meeting between Amit Shah and Amarinder Singh took place on a day fourth round of talks are scheduled to take place between the government and the protesting farmers. The third round of talks, which took place on Tuesday, had ended in a stalemate, with the farmers' representatives turning down the government's proposal to form a panel to discuss the three laws.

The Centre is trying very hard to end the protest against the newly-enacted farm laws, which the farmer leaders are opposed to.

Farmers’ protest: Delhi Police alert commuters about closure of border points

Just hours ahead of talks with protesting farmers, Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on Thursday stated that farmers are coming for talks because there is hope for a solution that will be acceptable to both government and farmers and reiterated that the Centre is clear that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will stay and is willing to give it in writing as well.