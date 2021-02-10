Govt treating farmers the way it should be treating China on borders: Owaisi

Changes can be made, farm laws are not religious scriptures: Abdullah

To decide on future trajectory of farmer protests, SKM to meet today

Farmers protesting against three agri laws not summoned by NIA: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Gandhi to visit Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur today to attend kisan mahapanchayat

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 10: Amid ongoing farmers protest against the Centre's three farm laws, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is all set to visit politically crucial Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to attend a 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Saharanpur district.

Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to take part in the kisan mahapanchayat at Chilkhana as part of Congress' outreach campaign 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Govt treating farmers the way it should be treating China on borders: Owaisi

According to reports, the campaign will be start in 27 districts of the state and many prominent party leaders will be participating in the 10-day programme, media convenor of UP Congress Lalan Kumar said.

The districts where the campaign will be started include, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Budaun, Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheir, Sitapur and Hardoi.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari claims road accident situations is 'more serious' than coronavirus pandemic

It can be seen that the Congress party has been attacking the Centre over the farm laws and has extended support to the farmers' agitating against the new farm laws since last November.

During her visit, Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to offer prayers at Shakumbhra Devi Temple. She is also expected to meet farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points of the national capital for over two months, demanding repeal of three agriculture laws.