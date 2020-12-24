Farmers' Protest: Police detain Priyanka Gandhi as Congress march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Dec 24: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Centre as Congress MPs took out a march led by Rahul Gandhi against the farm laws. Priyanka said any dissent against the Narendra Modi government is classified as having elements of terror. "We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers," she added.

According to reports, the Congress MPs, who were marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan, were stopped by police. "Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Delhi Police have taken Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders into custody. They were taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue.

The agitation by farmers on the borders of Delhi entered its 29th day on Thursday. The farmer unions have asked the Modi government to come up with a new concrete proposal for resumption of talks, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stressed that dialogue was the only way for a solution and the government was committed to reforms in the farm sector.