Farmers' Protest: PM Modi all set to talk with farmers in Kutch today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 15: The ongoing farmers' protest entered its 20th day on Tuesday against the three central farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with members of the farming community in Gujarat's Kutch. PM Modi will hold talks with the farmers to dispel their misconceptions over the new laws.

According to reports, a group of Sikh farmers, settled in areas near the Indo-Pak border, are invited for an interaction with the Prime Minister.

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting since November 26 outside Delhi against the three agri laws.

On Monday, farmer leaders went on a daylong hunger strike and demonstrated in different parts of the country to push for a rollback of the new farm laws. From government's side, Union minister Rajnath Singh said there is no question of the government ever taking any "retrograde step" against the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, a new group of 10 farmers' unions from seven states on Monday extended their support to the Centre over its decision to undertake the necessary amendments in the three contentious farm laws.

The farmers were of the opinion that the laws will ensure freedom of choice to farmers in sale and purchase of agri-produce and allow barrier-free trade and commerce outside premises of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees. The unions expressed their support after a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at his office in Delhi.