    New Delhi, Feb 06: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that peaceful 'satyagraha' of the 'annadatas' is in national interest as the farm laws are "harmful" for the country. This statement, by the Congress leader, comes ahead of 'Chakka Jam".

    Farmers Protest: Peaceful satyagraha of annadatas is in national interest, says Rahul Gandhi on Chakka Jam

    On Monday, farmer unions had announced a countrywide "chakka jam" on February 6 during which they would block national and state highways between 12 noon and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

    Chakka jam: No untoward incident, but farmers block several highways

    In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "The peaceful satyagraha of annadatas is in national interest -- these three laws are not just harmful for farmers-labourers, but also for the people and the country. Full support!"

    Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the farmers issue by posting on Twitter a picture of the multi-layered barricading at one of the farmer protest sites.

    "Why do you scare by the wall of fear?" she tweeted along with the picture.

    On Friday, the Congress had extended support to the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by the farmer unions, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest.

    Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 13:28 [IST]
    X