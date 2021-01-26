Govt's offer best for farmers; Hopeful that unions will reconsider it, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Farmers to march towards Parliament from different locations on Budget day on February 1

Farmers protest: Normal service resumed on grey line, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 26:The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that normal service has resumed on grey line.

Earlier, the DMRC ordered closure of several metro stations in the city, as clashes between the farmers and Delhi Police intensified during protests against the Centre's three new farm laws. The clashes were reported from several areas of the national capital as farmers, who took out a tractor rally, tried to enter central Delhi.

A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi's ITO during the farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday, police said. They said the details about the deceased are yet to be gathered.

The man died as his tractor overturned at ITO where many farmers participating in the parade had reached from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour of the pre-agreed route for the march, a senior police officer said.

Police said the man was driving the tractor and he came under the vehicle as it overturned. The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem. The farmers also lashed out at the mediapersons covering the incident.

'Cannot condone lawlessness': Tharoor says farmers' flag on Red Fort is 'unfortunate'

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the city on Tuesday after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

Farmers enter Red Fort, hoist a flag | Tractor rampage at ITO | Oneindia News

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.