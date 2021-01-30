'The new messiah': Rakesh Tikait is cynosure of many eyes, not just farmers

Farmers' Protest: Naresh Tikait may join brother Rakesh Tikait in protest on Delhi border

New Delhi, Jan 30: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait is expected to join the farmers' protest on Delhi borders in a few days. On being asked whether he has plans to join the protest being spearheaded by his union, he said after attending a mahapanchayat at Baghpat, he will head to Delhi.

On Friday, Naresh Tikait called a mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar which saw massive participation of farmers. The panchayat has decided to throw its weight behind the protest.

After Ghaziabad administration asked the protesters at Ghazipur site to vacate the place, Naresh Tikait initially decided to yield to the pressure. Earlier, he announced that the Ghazipur site will be vacated. His brother and union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, held the fort and said he will commit suicide but not vacate the protest site.

Though the difference of opinion between the two brothers came across as a discord, Nareh Tikait later said that his brother's tears will not go in vain.

However, Uttar Pradesh Police has said that there was additional security at the site on Thursday to keep an eye on outsiders entering the protest site to create disruption.