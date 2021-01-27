If anyone gets hurt, damage will happen to our country: Rahul Gandhi over farmers' protests

Farmers' Protest: More than 80 Police personnel injured in violence during tractor rally

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 27: Farmers reneged on their commitment made during talks between Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Delhi Police that they would carry out a peaceful protest on the agreed routes, adding that 86 police personnel were injured in violence across the city.

In a statement, the police also claimed it did all due diligence in following the conditions for the rally, but the protesters began their march much ahead of the scheduled time and extensive damage to public property was caused during the violence by them.

Farmers' protest: 'They broke pre-decided conditions for parade, 86 policemen injured', says Delhi Police

In a press release, the Delhi Police said, "The struggle between the police and farmers continued throughout the day until late evening. Most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri border and Red Fort. 86 policemen so far have reported injured and several public and private properties have been damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob."

"On January 26, 2021 at about 8.30 am, about 6,000-7,000 tractors had assembled at Singhu borders and they were to reach up to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and take a right turn. Instead of the agreed upon route, they insisted upon going to Central Delhi and despite persuasion by Delhi Police, the farmers led by Nihangs on their horses fully equipped with deadly weapons like swords, kripans and farsas charged the police and broke several layers of barricades, which were erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar," it added.

Farmers' Protest: We hoisted 'Nishan Sahib' at Red Fort, didn't remove Tricolour, claims actor Deep Sidhu

It can be seen that the police statement came as the national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers to press their demand of repealing the three new agri laws.

"The protesters violated conditions fixed for the rally. The farmers began tractor rally before the scheduled time, they also resorted to violence and vandalism," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.

"We followed all conditions as promised and did our due diligence but the protest led to extensive damage to public property. Many policemen were also injured during the protest," Singhal said.