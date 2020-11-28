Farmers Protest: Khattar says political parties backing stir, alleges Khalistani link

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 28: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed the farmers' protest was backed by political parties and also pointed at a Khalistani connection to the stir.

"We have inputs of some such unwanted elements in the crowd. We have reports and will disclose once we have concrete evidence. They raised such slogans. In videos, they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte," Khattar told reporters.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued their protests against the new farm laws, with many of them blocking traffic on the national highway after the police stopped them from their ''Chalo Delhi'' march.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre''s new agri laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Numbers swelled at the Singhu border point as farmers gathered there were joined by more counterparts from Punjab and Haryana and they refused to move towards the Sant Nirankari Ground, one of the biggest in the national capital.