The mystery behind the masked man at the farmers’ protest

Firm on demand of repealing agri laws, farmers say decision on future action after tractor parade

Farmers' Protest: In view of tractor parade on Republic Day, Haryana authorities issue advisory

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 26: In view of tractor parade by protesting farmer unions on January 26, authorities in some districts of Haryana have issued advisories against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days. On Sunday, thousands of tractors were seen plying on the highways in the state heading towards Delhi, resulting in traffic congestion at several points on the GT Road, a police officer in Karnal said.

The Haryana Police issued an advisory in the evening, stating that in view of the security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor parade, there would be disruptions in vehicular movement on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27.

Farmers' unions issue dos and don'ts for tractor rally on Republic Day

In an advisory, the police said, "Traffic on KMP-KGP expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates."

"Therefore, all commuters are being advised not to use these routes on these dates to avoid any inconvenience," it added.

The district authorities in Sonipat also advised people on Sunday to avoid unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next few days.

After 15 hours of talks, India says onus on China to pull back at friction points

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said commuters were advised to use routes suggested by the local police in case travel towards Delhi was unavoidable.

With thousands of tractors expected to cross through Sonipat, Poonia held a meeting with officials in the district to ensure law and order is maintained.

Sonipat's civil surgeon was directed to ensure adequate availability of "bike ambulances" over the next few days so that these could reach those in need faster.

He was also directed to set up temporary medical camps, an official said. Poonia asked the police department to strengthen security measures in the district.

One million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry

Officials said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made in Haryana to maintain law and order ahead of Republic Day and the proposed tractor parade.

Apart from Punjab, thousands of farmers from Haryana on Sunday set out in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor parade.