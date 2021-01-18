Delhi cops will decide on who can enter Delhi: Supreme Court on farmers' tractor parade

Farmers' Protest: Ghazipur, Chilla other key Delhi borders remain closed

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 18: Borders of the national capital with its neighbouring states-Haryana and Uttar Pradesh-remained closed at several points on Monday due to the continued agitation by farmers who have been protesting against three new farm laws.

The city's 10 border points-eight with Haryana and two with Uttar Pradesh-remained closed fully or partially after restrictions were first placed at Singhu and Tikri borders on November 26.

Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remain closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad, while the carriageways on the opposite sides are open.

UP: Hospital worker dies after taking vaccine, unrelated say authorities

Meanwhile, the traffic police has advised motorists travelling from Noida and Ghaziabad to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

The police continue to check these border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the capital, but it has only slowed down traffic there a little, not choked or blocked it entirely.

For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.