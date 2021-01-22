Punjab govt gives Rs 5 lakh each to families of 4 farmers who died during protest

Farmers' Protest: Former Maharashtra CM to meet Anna Hazare ahead of his hunger strike

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Jan 22: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet social activist Anna Hazare on Friday to discuss the three contentious farm laws. This meeting comes in view of Hazare's threat to go on an indefinite hunger strike in support of farmers protesting in the border areas.

According to reports, the BJP leadership is wary of the impact he can make with his stage-in and has sent a delegation led by senior party leader Fadnavis to show the positive aspects of the farm laws to Anna Hazare.

In December, 2020, the social activist had announced he will go on a hunger strike from January 30 supporting farmers' demands to repeal the three farm laws.

Speaking to media, he had said, "The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left (in the government)... Let's see, what action the Centre takes on my demands. they have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January end."

"If my demands are not met, I will resume my hunger strike protest. This would be my last protest," he added.