YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers' Protest: Farmers stage protest in Delhi borders, traffic disrupted on key routes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: Protest against the Centre's new farm laws entered fourth Week with thousands of farmers camping at border points of Delhi adamant on their demands to repeal the three farm laws. There was disruption of traffic movement on key routes in the national capital.

    protest

    According to reports, farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points have led to closure of several routes in Delhi.

    Delhi Traffic Police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway/road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

    Delhi records bone-chilling cold as mercury dips to 3.5 degrees Celsius

    Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders.

    At the Chilla border, one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic. However, other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

    It can be seen that the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

    However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest new delhi

    Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X