Farmers' Protest: Farmers are not being allowed to come to Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 20: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday claimed that farmers coming to Bengaluru to participate in the anti-farm laws protest called by the party were being stopped by the police. Shivakumar also urged farmers to stop wherever they were, "block highways" and protest in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi since November.

"I got several phone calls that farmers coming to Bengaluru from other districts are being stopped by police and not being allowed to come to Bengaluru. I urge farmers to stop wherever they are, block highways, roads and protest in support of farmers," Shivakumar said.

"I know the BJP govt is trying to stop farmers at any cost and is not letting them participate in the protest. I request protesters to come to Sangolli Rayanna statue and participate in the massive protest rally," he added.

On Tuesday, the KPCC chief said that it would "lay siege" to the Raj Bhavan against the three laws. He also announced that pick-up vehicles will be arranged at the Bengaluru city railway station for farmers coming to Bengaluru from other districts to participate in the protest.

Also, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi released "Kheti ka Khoon" booklet to highlight pitfalls of the farm laws, in Delhi. Gandhi also remarked that the country's image was being tarnished as lakh of farmers have been compelled to protest in biting cold.

Protests against the farm laws, the implementation of which was stayed by the Supreme Court till further orders, entered day 56 on Wednesday. Also on the day, the apex court will hear Delhi Police's plea seeking injunction of the proposed Republic Day tractor march; the hearing was adjourned on Monday.