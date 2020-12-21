Farmers' Protest: Farmer unions to begin relay hunger strike today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 21: Farmer unions protesting at Delhi border points have announced to observe a relay hunger strike at all the protest sites to press for their demand to repeal the three farm laws. According to reports, the farmers said that they will also halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

It can be seen that thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for more than four weeks at various border points of Delhi.

The Centre has invited representatives of the protesting farmers for fresh talks to end the deadlock as their agitation entered its 26th day on Monday.

Centre invites farmers' unions for talks again, asks them to choose date

In a letter, written by Joint Secretary, Agriculture, Vivek Aggarwal to the farmers' representatives who had earlier participated in talks with the government, said, "Please provide a list of apprehensions and give appropriate dates so fresh talks can be initiated in Vigyan Bhavan so that the protest ends soon."

The government, in a letter, said that it is serious about farmers issues and had held many rounds of talks and also that it is trying to talk to farmers' unions separately and take their feedback.

It can be seen that the government has held five rounds of talks with the farmers' union with the last one held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the farmers had rejected the offers given by the government.

On December 9, the farmers had unanimously rejected the proposed amendments suggested by the Centre to the three controversial farm laws and had sought a complete rollback of the laws.