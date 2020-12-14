Farmers' Protest: Farmer leaders to call for hunger strike as thousands swell at Delhi borders

Tomar targets Opposition parties over farmers stir, says it has become their nature to oppose

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 14: Farmer leaders on Monday are all set to observe hunger strike to press for their demand to repeal the three agri laws that are at the heart of protests.

December 14 will be the 19th day of the farmers stir. Farmers will also hold demonstrations across the country today. Farmer unions have also called for protests at all district headquarters to press for their demand to repeal the new farm laws.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places between 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday. "Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters on Monday while addressing a press conference at the Singhu border.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would observe fast on Monday to show solidarity with protesting farmers. He has appealed to the central government "to shun ego and scrap the legislation".

"I want to appeal to the central government to put an end to their ego. The governments are formed by the public, the public is not formed by the governments. The three farm laws should be immediately repealed and a Bill should be brought to guarantee MSP to farmers," he said.

This is the second nationwide protest by farmers in less than a week. Earlier on December 8, farmers blocked highways and stopped trains as a part of countrywide shutdown call.

Despite several round of talks with the government, farmers have said the protests will continue till the new farm laws are repealed. The government has hinted that it will not repeal the laws, but agreed to make changes. The government maintains that the laws are in the interest of farmers.