Farmers' protest enters day 8: Punjab CM arrives in Delhi for talks with Amit Shah

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 03: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is all set to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi today, ahead of the second round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders. The Chief Minister will hold deliberations with Shah in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

It can be seen that today is the 8th day of farmers' protest. Protestors said they are in for the long haul and will continue their agitation till the three farm laws are repealed. Farmers also demanding from the Centre to make the MSP a mandatory clause.

In a bid to end the deadlock, farmers' leaders and the Centre will meet again today afternoon for a second round of talks. The meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

On the other side, Amarinder Singh has been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of laws aimed at negating the Centre's farm laws.

Singh had said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.