Farmers Protest: Dushyant Chautala meets Agriculture Minister over farm laws

New Delhi, Dec 12: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomaron on Saturday to discuss the demands of protesting farmers and steps taken by the Centre to resolve the ongoing agitation.

Chautala, who faces pressure from the opposition and some Haryana farmers to withdraw from the BJP-led government in the state, has repeatedly said that he will resign if the minimum support price (MSP) system is threatened.

The BJP has 40 MLAs in the 90-member assembly and JJP 10 legislators. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of the majority of seven Independents.

"Chaudhary Devi Lal used to say a government listens to the farmers' voice when they have a stake in government," Chautala said on Friday referring to his great grandfather and a former Haryana chief minister.

"And we and our party have been placing the farmers' concerns before the government," he said.

"As far as the MSP goes, Dr Ajay Singh Chautala had recently said that Centre should give a written assure on it and it is a matter of happiness that Centre has agreed to do so," he said, recalling the remark by his father and his party's national president.

When asked about the open support expressed by his own party MLAs for the protesting farmers, he said, "I am a farmer first, when did I deny that?"

He said it is "our responsibility" that farmers get the right price for their produce and "we have been assuring that and will continue to do so".

The opposition Congress has attacked Dushyant Chautala for "clinging" to power and supporting the "anti-farmer" laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Senior JJP legislator Ram Kumar Gautam recently demanded the convening of a special assembly session to bring a resolution urging the Centre to scrap the laws.

Farmer unions, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, say that the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system under which the government buys their crop at an assured price.

In its proposal on Wednesday, the Centre said it will give a written assurance that the MSP system will remain and also redress other key concerns expressed by the farmers.

The unions, however, demand the complete rollback of the central laws and are continuing their agitation.